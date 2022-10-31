Oxford pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin still suspended against Fleetwood

Oxford continue to be without suspended duo Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood.

Midfielder Bodin is serving out his two-match ban, while striker Taylor is completing a three-game suspension.

Manager Karl Robinson is set to return to the dugout after his own touchline ban, and could hand Djavan Anderson another chance to impress after he scored on his full league debut in the win at Bolton.

Forward Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and midfielder Oisin Smyth all continue their recovery from injury.

Fleetwood will check on forward Joe Garner ahead of their trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Garner was forced off after picking up an unspecified injury during the first half of the 3-0 win over Accrington on Saturday and continues to be assessed.

Forward Admiral Muskwe and defender Toto Nsiala both remain sidelined by their own fitness problems.

Midfielder Harvey Macadam is set to step up his rehabilitation with a return to outside training in early November.