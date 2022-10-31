Search

31 Oct 2022

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 4:05 PM

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.

Unwanted symmetry

Four wins, four draws and four losses have led Klopp to repeatedly write off his side’s title challenge already.

Opening draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace provoked some cause for concern before a first major blow with defeat to bitter rivals and fellow early strugglers Manchester United.

Beating Bournemouth 9-0 and then Newcastle appeared to answer those doubts, and a derby draw with Everton is hardly unusual, but when Brighton’s Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw and Arsenal then edged a 3-2 win it was just two victories from eight for Klopp and co.

Almost inevitably they responded by beating high-flying Manchester City, their title rivals in recent seasons, with Mohamed Salah stealing the free-scoring Erling Haaland’s thunder.

They beat West Ham 1-0 but lost to Forest by the same scoreline before Crysencio Summerville’s late winner for Leeds provided another setback.

The Bournemouth result has helped Liverpool to a plus-eight goal difference, scoring 23 and conceding 15, but it has not translated to results while injuries and the below-par form of Salah, with just four league goals so far, have contributed to a concerning position.

Leaders Arsenal have almost twice as many points as Liverpool, 31 to 16, while they are 13 behind City and eight points outside the Champions League places having played just 12 games – albeit one game fewer than Tottenham or Newcastle who lie third and fourth.

Rare slump

Only five times previously have Liverpool had 16 points or fewer after 12 Premier League games, finishing sixth or seventh on each occasion.

1992-93

The first Premier League season brought the Reds’ worst start, with only 13 points at this stage leaving them 16th out of 22 teams.

Their three wins came against Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday and third-placed finishers Norwich, against whom they recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign in the 11th game. They climbed to ninth before a mid-season slump but won seven of their last 12 games to finish sixth.

1998-99

Like this season, four wins, four draws and four defeats left Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier’s team with much to do.

They had won three of their first four, including 4-1 against Newcastle, but then had only a 5-1 win over Forest to show for their next nine games before Houllier took sole charge. They climbed from 11th at that point to finish seventh.

2010-11

Roy Hodgson’s reign proved short-lived after Liverpool won only one of their first eight games, against West Brom, and were in the relegation zone until a three-match winning run against Blackburn, Bolton and Chelsea.

Hodgson left them in 12th place in January, with Kenny Dalglish guiding them to sixth by the season’s end.

2012-13

Just two points came from the first five games, with four goals scored and 10 conceded, and though Luis Suarez’s hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Norwich stopped the rot, their only other wins in the first 12 came against Reading and Wigan.

They finished seventh but Tottenham, ninth-placed Swansea and West Ham (10th) were the only top-half teams they beat all season while eighth-placed West Brom did the double over Brendan Rodgers’ side.

2014-15

Liverpool lost six of their first 12 games for the only time in the Premier League, while aside from beating Tottenham 3-0 their other wins were by a single goal over Southampton, West Brom and QPR.

A sixth-placed finish kept Rodgers in post – but only until October of the following season when he was succeeded by Klopp.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media