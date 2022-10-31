Search

31 Oct 2022

Sceau Royal all set for another Elite Hurdle bid

Sceau Royal will bid to win the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton for a fourth time as long as enough rain falls before Saturday.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the Dino Dollar gelding made a successful seasonal bow when registering back-to-back wins in a Listed Hurdle at Kempton earlier this month.

Having first landed the Elite Hurdle as a four-year-old in 2016, he completed a hat-rick in the Grade Two contest with wins in 2020 and 2021.

King knows that victory is well within his compass, as he relishes the tight track and feels he has him in prime form ahead of the weekend, when he will face a maximum of six rivals.

“He is a wonderful horse and he is as good as ever,” said King. “His work over the last two seasons has been much better than when he was a young horse which is surprising.

“I’ve lost count how many times he has come up the hill here but he attacks it every day.

“I was thrilled with him in what was a nice canter around Kempton and provided they get enough rain I would like to run him back at Wincanton in the Elite.

“We will probably mix and match with him over hurdles and fences but the Elite is the next target for him then he will probably have an entry in the Fighting Fifth (at Newcastle).

“He is still a miserable so and so in the stable though and he still attacks me but once he is at the races butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth! Everyone loves him and rightly so.”

Rivals could include the smart Knappers Hill, trained by Paul Nicholls, Grade One-winning juvenile hurdler Knight Salute (Milton Harris) and Welsh Champion Hurdle runner-up Milkwood (Neil Mulholland).

Aucunrisque, whose withdrawal because of unfavourable ground conditions at Huntingdon on Sunday left Pentland Hills to receive a walkover victory, is among the entries for the other Grade Two on the card, the Boodles ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase.

Skytastic, who won two of his three starts over hurdles for Sam Thomas, could make his chasing debut in a race where Nicholls may give McFabulous, winner of the Select Hurdle at Sandown on his final run last term, his first outing of the new campaign.

Frodon heads no fewer than 18 entries for the 61st Badger Beer Handicap Chase but he also holds an alternative engagement at Down Royal this weekend.

Cap Du Nord, winner of the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton in February is also among the entries where the King-trained Potterman could bid to go one better than the last two years.

King said: “We did his wind last season then he won well at Kelso. The bet365 Gold Cup was a strange race. They went so hard and he never got into it. He is a horse that wants to be fairly fresh.

“The plan, ground permitting, is to go back to the Badger Beer Chase, which he has been second in the race for the past two seasons. He is handicapped to the hilt but hopefully he can bounce back to a bit of form.”

