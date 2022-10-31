No new injury worries for Wycombe ahead of Port Vale clash

Wycombe have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the visit of Port Vale.

The Chairboys sit a point and a place behind their visitors in the table, having been held to a draw by lowly Morecambe at the weekend.

Forward pair Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor will be pushing for starts after working their way back to match fitness.

Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson all remain sidelined, however.

Port Vale head to Adams Park with a number of fitness concerns.

Both Ben Garrity and Will Forrester were forced off during the opening half-an-hour of Saturday’s win over Lincoln and the pair are unlikely to be in contention.

Dave Worrall then came off at half-time through illness but will be hopeful of involvement.

Defender Dan Jones misses out having picked up his fifth booking of the season during the 1-0 victory, meaning he must serve a one-match ban.