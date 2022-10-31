Search

31 Oct 2022

‘It changes a lot’ – Stellini gearing up for Spurs’ crunch clash without Conte

‘It changes a lot’ – Stellini gearing up for Spurs’ crunch clash without Conte

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 10:07 PM

Antonio Conte will experience a “totally different world” as he serves his touchline ban for Tottenham’s Champions League decider against Marseille, according to his assistant Cristian Stellini.

Head coach Conte is confined to the stands at the Stade Velodrome after his red card against Sporting Lisbon last week in the wake of the VAR’s decision to controversially rule out what would have been a last-gasp winner from Harry Kane.

The Italian will sit next to his brother Gianluca and relay messages to the bench during the game, but is not allowed in the dressing room and cannot speak to his players until 15 minutes after full-time.

That means he cannot have direct influence on proceedings in a game that Spurs cannot afford to lose if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

Stellini, who stood in for Conte during another touchline ban at their previous club Inter Milan, said: “When Antonio is on the touchline, he lives with passion every game but probably he struggles more when he stays in the crowd and so it explains how Antonio lives his job.

“He’s very passionate and if he cannot communicate with us he struggles a lot.

“It changes a lot. The presence of a coach like Conte, both before the game and the week leading up to it and during the match, is just indispensable – especially a tough match like this where it’s going to be intense until the final whistle.

“It’s a change that’s difficult but we have to prepare ourselves all together before the match.

“It’s a totally different world because normally the days before the game, Antonio will do all his preparation himself, alone.

“But now, we have to do this all together so it changes everything. We have to work on the strategy and this can become complex.

“However, we’ve already gone through this together in our time at Inter so we know what to do when he’s not there.

“Luckily, I’m not there on my own. We’ve got the whole staff, such as Ryan Mason, alongside me so that makes me feel better.”

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg accepts it is a different situation, but says it is one that his side can easily cope with.

“He’s a coach who lives the game with great passion and with his heart,” the 27-year-old Denmark international said. “We feel this in a good way.

“We have to make sure we’re well prepared, which we are, and after go and be successful together. The fact is he will not be there, we have to deal with that.

“Everyone is well aware. The staff is well prepared. We have to help each other.

“For me (it’s) not a difficult situation but a different situation. We are aware of the situation and the ambition. We are aware, but the focus is on the pitch and what we have to do. We will do the best we can do.”

The stakes could not be much higher for Spurs in Provence as their Champions League future hinges on the outcome of this game.

If they win or draw they will book their place in the last 16 but a defeat will condemn them to Europa League football after Christmas.

Hojbjerg said: “Our ambition is definitely to go through. This is the number one.

“The key and ambition is to go to the knock-out stages in the Champions League and this is what we are playing for, 100 per cent.”

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero will not be involved.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media