Search

01 Nov 2022

On this day in 2017 – Sergio Aguero becomes Manchester City’s record goalscorer

On this day in 2017 – Sergio Aguero becomes Manchester City’s record goalscorer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 7:00 AM

Sergio Aguero broke Manchester City’s scoring record by netting his 178th goal for the club in a Champions League clash at Napoli on November 1, 2017.

The then 29-year-old surpassed the longstanding tally of 1930s club hero Eric Brook when he struck in the 69th minute of City’s 4-2 win at the San Paolo Stadium.

The landmark goal came in Aguero’s 264th appearance for City following his £38million move from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Argentinian raced clear and thumped a shot into the bottom corner after a Leroy Sane breakaway had been partially halted.

Aguero relished the achievement, saying: “I am enjoying this moment, I am very happy. This moment has been a long time coming.”

He maintained a prolific scoring rate since netting twice on debut against Swansea. His tally en route to breaking Brook’s record included 10 hat-tricks, while his most famous City goal was his 30th – the dramatic last-gasp strike to clinch the Premier League title in 2012.

Having been signed by Roberto Mancini, Aguero continued to thrive under Manuel Pellegrini and then, from 2016, Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola praised Aguero, saying: “When one guy achieved that – big congratulations. What he’s done for all his team-mates – he’s a legend in the history of this club. Enjoy it. Everyone has to be so proud.”

Aguero’s City career ended last summer, with the club announcing in March 2021 that he would be leaving the club.

His final tally was 260 goals for City in 389 appearances, while his 184 Premier League strikes make him the fifth highest goalscorer and the top non-English marksman.

Aguero joined Barcelona following his departure from City but retired on doctor’s advice last December aged 33 after experiencing cardiac arrhythmia.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media