Jack Cork returns from suspension for Burnley against Rotherham

Jack Cork is back available as Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley prepare to welcome Rotherham to Turf Moor.

The experienced midfielder was suspended for Saturday’s win over Norwich having collected five bookings this season, but is ready to return.

Josh Cullen could come back into consideration after sitting out the last two games, with Samuel Bastien liable to drop out following a rare start.

Manuel Benson and Vitinho made important contributions as substitutes against the Canaries and are pushing hard but Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov are out.

Several of Rotherham’s injury problems are easing but defender Cameron Humphreys has picked up a hamstring problem.

He was forced off on Saturday against Cardiff and the turnaround is too tight. Grant Hall was suspended at the weekend and should come straight back in.

On the positive side, Chiedozie Ogbene is hoping to make his comeback after a three-week hamstring lay-off, while Peter Kioso (groin and ankle) is back in the equation for the first time since August.

Shane Ferguson and Tolaji Bola are recovering well from injury and could feature in the squad.