Huddersfield hit with bad news on Ollie Turton ahead of Sunderland clash

Ollie Turton is set for a spell on the sidelines and will miss Huddersfield’s clash with Sunderland.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, was taken off in the first half against Millwall at the weekend, with manager Mark Fotheringham confirming that Turton’s ankle injury will be long-term and may require surgery.

Will Boyle could push for more minutes after he returned from a hip injury to make a short appearance from the bench against the Lions.

Matty Pearson is progressing in his return from injury, having a screw taken out of his foot, but is still a long-term absentee alongside Pat Jones (hamstring) and Tyreece Simpson (knee).

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke will miss the trip to west Yorkshire through suspension.

The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Luton at the weekend.

Striker Ellis Simms could feature after making his return from injury as a second-half substitute against the Hatters.

Ross Stewart (thigh) and Dan Ballard (foot) are long-term absentees for the Black Cats.