01 Nov 2022

Aaron Jarvis hat-trick inspires Torquay to first home league win of season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 10:56 PM

Aaron Jarvis scored a hat-trick as bottom club Torquay ended their wait for a first National League home win of the season in emphatic style with a 6-1 drubbing of Aldershot.

Jarvis opened the scoring with an overhead kick from Dillon De Silva’s eighth-minute cross and it was 2-0 11 minutes later when Tom Lapslie fired home after playing a one-two with Jarvis.

Will Goodwin got a third just before the half-hour mark, Jarvis made it 4-0 less than a minute into the second half and Asa Hall got the Gulls’ fifth from close range two minutes later.

Although Tommy Willard pulled one back for Aldershot in the 81st minute, the Hampshire side’s run of three successive wins was nearing an end and Jarvis completed the scoring and his hat-trick with three minutes remaining.

Torquay’s first Plainmoor success of the season, at the eighth attempt, means they are now at the foot of the table only on goal difference behind Gateshead.

