Southend march on with win over Barnet

Southend made it four wins on the bounce and climbed up to sixth in the Vanarama National League with a 3-0 victory over Barnet at The Hive Stadium.
The Shrimpers opened the scoring three minutes before the break when Callum Powell’s cross made its way to Kacper Lopata who nudged over the line to make it 1-0.
They doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Powell found himself with the ball at his feet inside the area and slotted under the keeper for his sixth goal of the campaign.
Barnet searched for a route back into the game and almost found it when Sean Shields’ powerful effort was kept out by Collin Andeng Ndi before Nicke Kabamba fired the rebound over the bar.
The visitors put the game to bed in the 81st minute when Jack Bridge was brought down inside the penalty area and dispatched the resulting penalty to make it four successive wins and clean sheets.
