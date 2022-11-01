Wealdstone snap losing run with hard-fought victory at Altrincham

Wealdstone ended a run of five league defeats with a 1-0 win over Altrincham at the J Davidson Stadium.

The hosts had the first chance of the game when the ball fell to Josh Lundstram inside the area but he smashed over from close range just six minutes into the contest.

In the 39th minute, Micah Obiero’s ferocious 30-yard strike was tipped over the crossbar by Oliver Byrne to deny Wealdstone the lead.

Two minutes after the break, the Stones hit the front when Giovanni McGregor’s cross was touched home by Olufela Olomola to make it 1-0.

Altrincham went in search for an equaliser and almost had one when Ross Barrow’s powerful low shot was kept out by Sam Howes.

Alty continued to attack and Ryan Colclough had the beating of two Wealdstone defenders before setting up Ben Pringle, who forced another decent save from Howes before he claimed the rebound and the Stones held on for all three points.