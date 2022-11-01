Super-sub Vincent Harper scores twice as Eastleigh sink Scunthorpe

Substitute Vincent Harper scored both goals as Eastleigh extended their unbeaten home record to eight matches in a 2-0 win against Scunthorpe.
Harper struck within a minute of stepping off the bench in the second half and added another in the last minute to help lift the Spitfires up to ninth in the table.
After a goalless first half, Eastleigh twice went close to breaking the deadlock just before the hour when Andrew Boyce’s header skimmed the crossbar and Michael Kelly’s effort from a tight angle was saved.
But the home side’s pressure told in the 68th minute. Harper drove forward into space before taking aim and curling a superb effort into the top corner.
Scunthorpe pressed forward in search of an equaliser, but Harper got on the end of a swift counter-attack for his second to seal Eastleigh’s victory and extend the Iron’s winless run on the road this season.
