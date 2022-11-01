Iliman Ndiaye goal proves decisive as Sheffield United win at Bristol City

Iliman Ndiaye headed a 49th-minute winner to give Sheffield United a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Ashton Gate over a Bristol City side who finished with 10 men.

The winning goal came when City defenders Zak Vyner and George Tanner both went for a high ball into the box, leaving Ndiaye unmarked to nod home when the ball glanced off Vyner’s head.

It was a night to forget for Tanner, who was sent off during eight minutes of stoppage time for a reckless late tackle on United substitute James McAtee.

City hit the woodwork twice and were guilty of wasting numerous dangerous crosses in a match they edged for much of the time.

Nigel Pearson made one change from City’s 1-1 draw with Swansea, recalling Andreas Weimann to the attack in place of Antoine Semenyo.

Wes Foderingham was back in goal for United, while boss Paul Heckingbottom also brought in Billy Sharp, Reda Khadra and Jack Robinson. Oli McBurnie dropped to the bench after scoring in the 2-0 win at West Brom.

The first half brought little in the way of clear chances, although City had the first goal attempt in the 13th minute when Jay Dasilva fired well wide.

United threatened two minutes later when Sharp got on the end of an Ndaiye cross but could get no power in his header as he stretched.

Nahki Wells had a 25th minute effort deflected wide for the hosts, who threatened without getting a telling touch inside the box.

United made a change in the 34th minute, with McAtee replacing Khadra. City were looking the more likely to break the deadlock and almost did so twice at the end of the half.

After Weimann clipped the crossbar with a fierce right-footed shot from just inside the box, Alex Scott produced a mazy dribble past several defenders before seeing his shot from a narrow angle beaten away by Foderingham at his near post.

Max O’Leary in the City goal had not made a testing save when the half-time whistle blew but the visitors were much sharper at the start of the second period and were soon rewarded with Ndiaye’s goal.

Ndiaye had another effort saved low by O’Leary before City almost levelled in the 53rd minute, Wells failing to get a touch to a Mark Sykes cross.

Scott fired over after another incisive run before Pearson introduced Semenyo for Sykes in a bid to sharpen his goal-shy attack.

The substitute soon had a great chance to equalise but shot wide from a central position 15 yards out, then Tanner struck a post with a blistering half-volley from 25 yards.

Oliver Norwood shot wide on the break for United as rain poured down – but it was City doing most of the pressing and Weimann’s 86th-minute shot was straight at Foderingham as the evening ended in frustration for the home side.