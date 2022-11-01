Gareth Ainsworth calls for improved defending from set-pieces

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed after the 2-2 home draw with Port Vale that he is frustrated by his side’s recent habit of conceding from set-pieces.

The Chairboys twice led in what was their third home Sky Bet League One game in the space of a week, only to be twice undone from corners by the Valiants.

This followed Morecambe scoring direct from a corner last Saturday and Cambridge’s decisive goal in their 3-2 win four days prior coming after poor marking.

Ainsworth said: “We’ve got to defend set-pieces better. That’s four set-pieces now in three games against us and if you keep conceding from set-pieces, you give yourselves mountains to climb in games.

“We’ve scored two good goals tonight – arguably one of ours is from a set play, Lewis Wing’s strike from a free-kick.

“We did more than enough tonight to win the game but unfortunately you can’t defend like that, it’s the middle of the six-yard box and it’s a free header.

“We never get that from our corners and you’re asking for trouble if you let that happen. We’ll be working on those, without a doubt.

“I thought we played really well on Saturday against Morecambe and created, especially in the first half, numerous chances.

“Today, again, there was nothing clear-cut but we always looked a threat and I think we saw some tired legs as well.”

Wycombe broke through in the fourth minute when Anis Mehmeti’s shot from 25 yards flashed in, but Vale just before the break when James Wilson pounced after Mal Benning’s corner was not cleared.

Wing restored the Chairboys’ lead with a terrific half-volley from outside the box, only for the visitors to earn a point when an unattended Tom Conlon headed in another Benning corner.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke said: “TC’s goal just shows the character of the lad. He’s had some underserved stick, in my opinion, and that’s what you get when you stick with players who have that quality.

“It’s not a fluke, the mentality in the group and in the side is very good and the players coming off the bench at times – the game-changers, I call them – are being very effective as well.

“From our point of view, two goals from outside the box we’re disappointed with, but we’ve probably created the better chances through the course of the game.

“In general, we defended very well against a very tough team, with Sam Vokes they’re a handful, they get the ball forward, they work hard and they work the bits and pieces very well.

“But we competed very well and we probably had the better chances with our open play.”