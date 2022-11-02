Philadelphia Phillies hit five home runs in 7-0 win over Houston Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a 2-1 lead in the World Series following a commanding 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins all homered for the Phillies while Houston’s offence was kept silent in game three of the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Harper got the hosts off to a perfect start with a home run off his very first pitch, sending Schwarber and himself across home plate for a 2-0 advantage at the bottom of the first inning.

#WorldSeries baseball was back in Philly, and it did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/PGFYRVla1b — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2022

The lead stretched to four in the second courtesy of Bohm and Marsh, before Schwarber and Hoskins put the game out of reach in the fifth.

It was a nightmare evening all around for the Astros, as they struggled both at the plate and on the mound.

Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez gave up just three hits over five shutout innings, while Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr became the first pitcher ever to allow five homers in a World Series game.