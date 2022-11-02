On this day in 2015 – Remi Garde named new Aston Villa manager

Remi Garde was announced as Aston Villa’s new manager on this day in 2015.

The former Lyon boss signed a contract until 2019 – but he lasted only 23 games and oversaw just three wins.

Villa were bottom of the league having lost their previous six games and had sacked Tim Sherwood in October.

Garde, Villa’s fifth manager in five years, said: “It is an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club.

“I’ve had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and chief executive Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I’m excited that they have turned to me to help them realise them.

“Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us but I’m looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa.”

Garde’s first match in charge was an encouraging goalless draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, just 147 days later the Frenchman departed after six successive defeats.

Garde’s last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat at Swansea on March 19, a result which left Villa 12 points from safety with seven matches remaining.

The club were relegated at the end of the season for the first time in 29 years.