Search

02 Nov 2022

Successful set-pieces are costing me, says Barrow boss after third straight win

Successful set-pieces are costing me, says Barrow boss after third straight win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 9:35 AM

Barrow boss Pete Wild stressed he’s going to be short of money if his side keep scoring from set-pieces after they beat rock-bottom Colchester 3-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

Brilliant Billy Waters bagged the first hat-trick of his career as the on-song Bluebirds made it three wins on the spin in style.

All three of Waters’ goals came from corners as the Essex club’s poor run on the road continued – they have now amassed just one point from a possible 24.

Wild revealed: “I challenged the players and said every goal they scored off a set-piece I’d give them some money towards their Christmas do – I am skint!

“I’m really pleased because if we’re scoring from set-pieces we’re doing well and that’s what the incentive was about.

“Set-pieces are all about putting the ball into the right areas and Whits [Ben Whitfield] can certainly put the ball into the right areas. I’m really pleased with the areas he put the balls into.

“It was one of those nights where we had to go over them because we couldn’t go through them.

“The first set-piece and the first goal really settled us.

“I’m really pleased with how we managed the game. Games like this can be interesting and I think the lads managed it professionally.

On Waters, Wild added: “Bill just being off the keeper was really good. A fox in the box.

“Everybody can now understand why I was so keen to bring him into the football club.

“I’m really pleased with the contributions he’s showing at the moment.”

Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield refused to be all doom and gloom despite seeing his basement boys go a fifth game without a win.

Veteran striker Freddie Sears came off the bench at Holker Street to score his first goal since the opening day.

But on his side’s defensive woes, Bloomfield said: “We’ve conceded three goals from set-pieces and that’s obviously not ideal.

“We want to win football matches and you’re not going to do that if you concede goals from set-pieces, especially three in a game.

“I felt like we started the game pretty well, but if you concede three goals from set-pieces you aren’t going to win the game and that’s what happened.

“It’s bitterly disappointing from my behalf. We did our preparation and have a game plan in place.

“A crazy couple of minutes and the ball’s in the back of our net twice and we find ourselves 2-0 down.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, especially with conceding straight after half-time, but we kept going.

“Conceding two goals quickly is going to knock anybody off their stride and to concede so soon after half-time was a big blow.

“We know there’s work to do, we knew that when we walked through the door and we know that now.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played, we will pick ourselves up and keep going.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media