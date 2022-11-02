Search

02 Nov 2022

CBS Arena owners apply for administration but stadium will remain open

CBS Arena owners apply for administration but stadium will remain open

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 11:20 AM

The companies which own the CBS Arena have applied for administration but the stadium will remain open.

A statement from Arena Coventry Limited (ACL) has confirmed a preferred bidder has been identified.

It is a relief for Coventry with the Sky Blues hosting Wigan and QPR before the season breaks for the World Cup on November 12.

Wasps, who also play at the stadium, went into administration last month and have been suspended and relegated from the Gallagher Premiership.

“Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), Arena Coventry (2006) Limited and IEC Experience Limited have confirmed that they have applied to the Court for the Companies to be placed in administration,” a statement on their website read. “We anticipate that the administration orders will be made in the forthcoming weeks.

“The Companies and the proposed administrators from FRP Advisory have run an accelerated sales process to sell the business and assets of the Companies and have identified a preferred bidder.

“The Arena will continue to trade as normal. We would like to thank all the working parties involved in helping the Companies get to this stage and we are delighted that the doors will remain open to this flagship venue.

“Arena Coventry Limited (ACL) has confirmed further updates will be provided in due course.”

The Sky Blues beat Blackburn 1-0 at the Arena on Tuesday to climb out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone. They had been exploring alternative arrangements ahead of the game before it went ahead.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media