02 Nov 2022

Billy Lee suffers heavy blow in bid for first Irish jockeys’ championship

Billy Lee’s bid for a first Irish Flat jockeys’ championship was dealt a heavy blow on Wednesday morning as his appeal against a six-day whip suspension was dismissed.

The rider, who has been striving for his maiden title against reigning champion Colin Keane, took the winning ride on Beleaguerment in the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap at Dundalk on October 21.

The stewards at the track deemed him to have used his whip with excessive frequency and suspended him for six days, but Lee regarded them to have erred in the making of that decision and lodged an appeal.

Lee’s case was heard by Robert Dore, John Murphy and Noel McCaffrey, who heard that his use of the whip was corrective as he felt his horse shifting to the right, but after the evidence was presented the panel ultimately dismissed the appeal.

Lee is now suspended on November 4, 6, 9, 11, 16 and 18 – leaving him unable to take rides on the final two days of the Irish Flat season.

Dundalk’s meeting this afternoon is now Lee’s final opportunity to add winners to his tally of 89 for the campaign – a figure that currently leaves him level with Keane ahead of the closing day of the season at Naas on Sunday.

