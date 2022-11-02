Search

02 Nov 2022

Motherwell terminate Rolando Aarons loan due to injury

Motherwell terminate Rolando Aarons loan due to injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 3:42 PM

Motherwell have terminated Rolando Aarons’ loan spell.

The winger suffered a hamstring injury against Hearts on September 18 and will not return from Huddersfield after going back to his parent club for treatment.

A Motherwell statement read: “The club had agreed with the Terriers that should the winger sustain a longer-term injury during his stay at Fir Park, the agreement could be brought to a premature end.

“Regretfully, following his injury against Hearts last month, it is unlikely the Jamaican international would feature for the first team again until the end of the year.”

Aarons had signed on a season-long loan, but the clause was inserted given he had only featured once for Huddersfield in the previous campaign because of fitness problems.

He managed three substitute appearances for Motherwell this season.

The 26-year-old previously played eight games for Well on loan from Newcastle in early 2020 before the pandemic cut short his spell.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said: “We are gutted for Rolando more than anything as he’s a very talented player who really wanted to be with us and help us.

“However, he has had such an unfortunate time with injuries throughout his career. One of his most consistent runs was when he was last with us, and we had hoped we could replicate that.

“Sadly, that hasn’t been the case. We wish Rolando all the very best in his recovery and his career and thank him for his efforts both back in early 2020 and now.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media