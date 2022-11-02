Search

02 Nov 2022

England’s Jonny May on brink of remarkable injury return against Argentina

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Jonny May is set to complete a remarkable recovery from a dislocated elbow against Argentina on Sunday after being retained in a reduced squad for the autumn opener at Twickenham.

May was in severe pain after falling awkwardly to the pitch in Gloucester’s victory at London Irish on October 21 and, having been administered oxygen, he was helped from the field with his left arm in a giant brace.

It was initially feared he would play no part in an Autumn Nations Series that also includes fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, but he is now on the brink of an unlikely early comeback.

Seven backs have been retained in a squad of 25 players to step up preparations for the visit of Michael Cheika’s resurgent Pumas, meaning May will be involved in the matchday 23 unless Eddie Jones opts for a six-two split on the bench.

If he features against Argentina, it will be the latest twist in an eventful year for the 32-year-old wing, who has already battled back from a significant knee problem and a serious dose of Covid that ruled him out of all three Tests against Australia in July.

When asked about May’s ability to return so quickly, attack coach Martin Gleeson said: “He’s Jonny May! That’s what he does! His healing powers are unbelievable. He’s in a good spot.”

