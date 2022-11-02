Search

03 Nov 2022

Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 9:13 PM

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Erik ten Hag’s obsession for winning sets him apart from most other top-level managers.

United are beginning to show real progress under former Ajax boss Ten Hag and will bid to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches in Thursday’s final Europa League group tie against Real Sociedad.

Casemiro, key to United’s improved form since joining from Real Madrid for £70milion in August, played under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during 13 years at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian said: “I’ve been in football for quite a while despite being only 30 and his (Ten Hag’s) obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.

“I think he’s got many strengths. We all know it’s a process and we are growing together and we all see that he wants to win.

“But his obsession for teaching us and leaving everything perfect to the millimetre, that is key.

“His obsession for winning is something I’ve only seen in very few managers.”

Both United and Sociedad have already qualified for the next phase, but Ten Hag’s side must win in San Sebastian by two clear goals to leapfrog the Spaniards and finish top of Group E.

That could prove crucial to United’s chances of progressing further in the tournament as the winners go through to the last 16, while the second-placed side must face a team dropping out of the Champions League in a two-legged play-off.

Ten Hag said: “You face every opponent, but we like those challenges. If you want to win the trophy, you have to beat them all.”

The Dutchman, twice a league and cup double-winner with Ajax, said Casemiro’s hunger to prove himself in the Premier League had convinced him that United had spent wisely in the summer.

“He told me when we had the first talk he needs a new challenge because at Real Madrid he won everything,” Ten Hag added.

“He was a big part of Real Madrid still, they did not want him to go. But he had a feeling, this is what he told me, he had to go to another club, another league, to prove himself.

“That shows his hunger and I really like that and I think from the first day he’s come with that attitude, to every training (session), every match and he proves it and I like it. He will prove more and more important for our team.”

United will be without Antony (leg), Jadon Sancho (illness), Anthony Martial (back) and Raphael Varane (thigh) against Sociedad.

But Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in the squad following a lengthy injury and under-21s forward Shola Shoretire has also travelled to Spain.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed a second friendly match during the World Cup winter break, against Real Betis in Seville on December 10.

Ten Hag’s side are already scheduled to play on December 7 against Cadiz, where United will be based for their winter training camp.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media