Reading to check on defender Tom Holmes ahead of clash with Preston

Reading defender Tom Holmes is a doubt for Friday’s clash with Preston at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Holmes is being assessed after feeling soreness in his calf following the 0-0 draw at Luton on Tuesday evening.

Fellow centre-back Tom McIntyre could return to action after sitting out the Luton game, having been forced off early against Burnley due to a neck issue.

Boss Paul Ince does not expect Sam Hutchinson to be available to return, while the Royals have also been without Scott Dann, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore and Femi Azeez.

Preston have Ben Whiteman out of action after the midfielder sustained a small thigh tear.

Whiteman came off in the 23rd minute of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Swansea and has been ruled out of the next two games.

Patrick Bauer has been stepping up his recovery from appendix surgery, playing for the reserves this week. Troy Parrott (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Ryan Lowe’s men are eighth in the Sky Bet Championship, three places and two points better off than Reading, having played a game more.