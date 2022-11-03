Jordan Gibson back after ban for Carlisle’s clash with Tranmere

Midfielder Jordan Gibson is back after suspension as Carlisle prepare to play Tranmere for the second time in a week.

The Cumbrians were 2-0 winners at Prenton Park in Sky Bet League Two action last Saturday and now play host in the FA Cup.

Gibson is likely to come straight back in but striker Ryan Edmondson sits out the last match of his three-game ban and Omari Patrick is a doubt.

Fin Back is also expected to return at wing-back following illness, meaning homegrown prospect Jack Ellis may have to settle for a place among the substitutes despite a solid outing as understudy.

Tranmere are hoping the change of competition brings a change of luck having gone four games without a win in the league.

Defender Tom Davies could be angling for a first outing of the season, having returned to training and made it as far as the bench for the midweek draw against Stockport.

Paul Lewis is also vying for a start after turning in a bright performance as a substitute following a fortnight out.

Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley and Luke Robinson are manager Micky Mellon’s other injury concerns.