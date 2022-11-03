Neeskens Kebano suffers Achilles injury

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering from a ruptured Achilles in training.
The 30-year-old has been a key part of Marco Silva’s Fulham side this season, playing 12 times so far in all competitions.
Fulham have exceeded all expectations in the first part of the season, and currently sit in seventh place, above Liverpool and just two points behind Chelsea.
However, the Cottagers will be without Kebano for a number of months, the club said in a statement, with the player due to undergo specialist consultation.
“Everyone at Fulham will be supporting Neeskens throughout his rehabilitation process, and we all wish him a speedy and successful recovery,” Fulham said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.