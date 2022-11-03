Search

Gateshead boss Mike Williamson allows striker to leave before FA Cup tie

Gateshead are a striker down for the FA Cup visit of Stevenage, with manager Mike Williamson having authorised the departure of Paul Blackett on loan.

Blackett has scored four times this season and started the campaign in the number nine shirt, but has joined Spennymoor after losing his starting place.

League Two outfit Stevenage are likely to field a strong side against the National League strugglers, with boss Steve Evans speaking this week of his love for the competition.

He must decide whether to stick with his favoured back three or revert to four at the back after looking at both formations in last week’s draw at Chesterfield.

Captain Carl Piergianni made his return to the side against the Spireites after being benched against Doncaster and is likely to continue in defence.

Arthur Read and Jamie Reid will both hope for a swift promotion from substitute duty, while Saxon Earley stands by to freshen up the midfield.

