Hereford duo set to miss Portsmouth cup clash

Thierry Latty-Fairweather and Zak Lilly are likely to miss Hereford’s home FA Cup clash with Portsmouth.
Kane Thompson-Sommers has returned from injury and should be available for manager Josh Gowling.
The Bulls sit 14th in the National League North table and beat Curzon Ashton 3-1 on Saturday.
They will also pay tribute to cup hero Ronnie Radford, who died aged 79 this week. Radford scored one of the competition’s most iconic goals when Hereford upset Newcastle in the third round in 1972.
Portsmouth’s Tom Lowery and Marlon Pack could return for the game.
Lowery (hamstring) and Pack (hamstring) are back in training and could make the squad.
The 2008 winners may be without Reeco Hackett and Clark Robertson, who have been struggling with illness.
Joe Rafferty (stomach), Jayden Reid (knee) and Louis Thompson (leg) are long-term absentees.
ATU apprentice in Manufacturing Engineering Brendan Giles pictured with Minister Simon Harris TD at the the inaugural Apprentice of the Year Awards
A map of the North West Rail Corridor (NWRC), highlighting the other future reopenings it could enable to Enniskillen and Cookstown/Magherafelt.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.