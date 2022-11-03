Search

03 Nov 2022

Jake Garrett available to Blackburn against Huddersfield after ban overturned

Jake Garrett available to Blackburn against Huddersfield after ban overturned

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 6:35 PM

Blackburn will have Jake Garrett available for the visit of Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder was shown a red card during Blackburn’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry on Tuesday, but an independent regulatory commission subsequently removed Garrett’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

Blackburn are still expected to be without Ryan Hedges and Ash Phillips.

The duo are thought to be making good progress in their respective returns from injury, with Hedges in contention to be available before the competition pauses for the World Cup.

Huddersfield will be without Yuta Nakayama for the rest of the season.

Nakayama, who was selected for the World Cup by Japan, will require surgery after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

The problem was sustained during Huddersfield’s 2-0 home defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday.

The Terriers also have Ollie Turton (ankle), Matty Pearson (foot), Pat Jones (hamstring) and Tyreece Simpson (knee) on their list of long-term absentees.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media