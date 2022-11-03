Lydia Bedford leaves Leicester manager role as Willie Kirk takes charge

Leicester have announced the departure of manager Lydia Bedford and assistant Nicola Williams as part of a reorganisation which will see Willie Kirk move from his director of football role to take over first-team duties.

Bedford, appointed a year ago, helped guide the club to safety in their first season in the FA Women’s Super League.

However, the new campaign has seen six straight WSL defeats, to leave Leicester bottom of the table.

A club statement read: “An initial improvement in on-pitch results has proven unsustainable, leading the board to regrettably conclude that a change in direction is necessary.

“Lydia departs with our sincere thanks for her contribution to the ongoing establishment of LCFC Women and our very best wishes for the next steps in her career.”

Kirk will be supported by first-team coach Steve Kirby and technical coach Emile Heskey, with Leicester next in action against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan said: “We’re extremely grateful to Lydia for everything she has done during her time with Leicester City, guiding our players through a difficult first season in the WSL.

“Her skill as a coach and dedication to improving players were big factors in the retention of our WSL status and will continue to serve her well in a successful career at the top of the women’s game.

“After a difficult start to the season, we now look to move forward with the team led by Willie Kirk, whose experience and knowledge will be of great value for the challenges ahead.”