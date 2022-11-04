Search

04 Nov 2022

Joe Hart insists Celtic’s Champions League fire has been well and truly lit

Joe Hart insists Celtic’s Champions League fire has been well and truly lit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 11:26 AM

Joe Hart insisted Celtic’s Champions League fire has been well and truly lit over the past few months as he vowed to try and help his side be more competitive in next season’s renewal of Europe’s elite competition.

The Scottish champions were knocked out at the group stage after taking just two points from their six matches against Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

Despite failing to notch a win, goalkeeper Hart is adamant it was an experience that added to Celtic’s motivation to make sure they are regular contestants in the tournament.

“I don’t think you could light our fire any more,” he said. “We’ve experienced something that we feel the club we play for and represent should be feeling every year.

“We want to get that little bit more and get victories and progression in the tournament, so I don’t think anything could make us any more hungry for something that we feel is essential to this club.”

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Hart believes being exposed to Champions League forays this season will have enhanced Celtic’s development as a group.

“We’re all learning all the time, myself included,” he said. “I might have been there before and played in plenty of those kind of games and been part of those campaigns but I think we’re learning as a group.

“It’s going to make us more united if we’ve got a common goal, a common focus. I feel like we’ve had that from day one really and it’s only getting stronger. Good, bad or indifferent, we analyse and we learn and we move forward.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media