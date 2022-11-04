Boro boss Michael Carrick could name unchanged side against Bristol City

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could name an unchanged side for the visit of Bristol City.
Boro suffered no new injury problems during the midweek win over Hull, the first of Carrick’s reign.
Duncan Watmore remains a doubt after missing the last two games following a head injury sustained in the draw with Huddersfield.
Matt Crooks will hope to be involved again after returning from injury as a late substitute at Hull.
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will be without the suspended George Tanner for the trip to the Riverside Stadium.
Tanner will serve the first game of his three-match suspension after being sent off in the home defeat to Sheffield United.
Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith remain sidelined through injury.
Defender Rob Atkinson will be assessed following training after missing the last two games due to illness.
Darragh Gorman winner of photographer of the year at the Clean Coasts’ ‘Love Your Coast’ Photography Competition PHOTO: JENNY BARKER/NAOISE CULHANE PHOTOGRAPHY
Carolyn Humphreys, CHR Travel; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Jane Taylor, White’s Tours, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Paul Daly, co-founder of Itus Secure Technologies; Shane O'Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland and Dr Clare Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Itus Secure Technologies
Kieran Mulhern, Slieve League Cultural Centre; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Franca Terzano, Tailer Made Tours International, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.