Burton captain John Brayford to miss FA Cup clash against Needham Market

Burton captain John Brayford will miss his team’s FA Cup first-round clash against visitors Needham Market.
Brayford and loanee Elliot Thorpe are both unavailable due to injuries, while Sam Winnall is a doubt.
But Brewers boss Dino Maamria is hopeful about a return to action for Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Tyler Onyango, who is on loan from Everton, has been given permission to play by the Toffees.
Needham Market, who play in the Southern League Premier Central, booked their first round place with a 1-0 victory against Maidstone.
Darragh Gorman winner of photographer of the year at the Clean Coasts’ ‘Love Your Coast’ Photography Competition PHOTO: JENNY BARKER/NAOISE CULHANE PHOTOGRAPHY
Carolyn Humphreys, CHR Travel; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Jane Taylor, White’s Tours, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Paul Daly, co-founder of Itus Secure Technologies; Shane O'Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland and Dr Clare Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Itus Secure Technologies
Kieran Mulhern, Slieve League Cultural Centre; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Franca Terzano, Tailer Made Tours International, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.