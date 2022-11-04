Charlie Patino rated doubtful for Blackpool ahead of Luton visit

Blackpool’s Charlie Patino is a doubt for the visit of Luton in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder, who is on loan from Arsenal, missed the midweek loss at West Brom through illness and has yet to return to training.

Liam Bridcutt will also miss Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, but Keshi Anderson is set to be named in the squad for the first time this season.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley remain sidelined.

Luton manager Nathan Jones remains without the suspended Gabriel Osho for the trip to Blackpool.

Osho was sent off in the 4-0 defeat at Watford and will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Sonny Bradley is ruled out after being carried off on a stretcher during the draw with Reading, although he confirmed on social media that he had been “very lucky” to avoid ligament damage after landing awkwardly on his right leg.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will hope to retain his place after coming through a first 90 minutes since early April against Reading.