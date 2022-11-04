Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper fined £8,000 for referee comments

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been fined £8,000 for comments made about referee Thomas Bramall after last month’s defeat at Wolves.
Cooper said Bramall was known for being inconsistent after the 1-0 Premier League loss at Molineux where both sides had a penalty awarded after VAR intervention, while there was another incident in the first half.
The Forest manager has been sanctioned by the Football Association for improper conduct after admitting the charge.
The FA’s statement read: “Steve Cooper has been fined £8,000 for breaching FA Rule E3.1 after Nottingham Forest FC’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the Premier League on Saturday 15 October 2022.
“The manager admitted that his comments during post-match interviews constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the referee and bring the game into disrepute.
“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a subsequent hearing and its written reasons will be published in due course.”
Forest went down to a 1-0 defeat after Ruben Neves scored Wolves’ penalty but Brennan Johnson missed his.
Cooper said after the game: “We know the referee well from last season. We had him in the Championship.
“We know the differences of what you can get with him. So we knew that was part of what we had to deal with today.”
Darragh Gorman winner of photographer of the year at the Clean Coasts’ ‘Love Your Coast’ Photography Competition PHOTO: JENNY BARKER/NAOISE CULHANE PHOTOGRAPHY
Carolyn Humphreys, CHR Travel; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Jane Taylor, White’s Tours, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Paul Daly, co-founder of Itus Secure Technologies; Shane O'Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland and Dr Clare Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Itus Secure Technologies
Kieran Mulhern, Slieve League Cultural Centre; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Franca Terzano, Tailer Made Tours International, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.