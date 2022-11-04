Jess Park replaces Fran Kirby in England squad for Japan and Norway matches

Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.
The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.
Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.
Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.
Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”
Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.
The European champions face Japan on November 11 and Norway four days later.
