Ben Chilwell among Chelsea absentees for visit of Arsenal

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of his hamstring injury and the length of his likely spell on the sidelines.
Graham Potter does not expect keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (plantar fascia) to be available until after the World Cup, while Carney Chukwuemeka is ruled out with a hamstring issue.
There is some good news for the Blues, however, as midfielder Mateo Kovacic looks set to return to Potter’s squad after missing out on their midweek Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a calf issue.
Arsenal will assess the fitness of Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he limped off during Thursday’s Europa League win over FC Zurich.
Bukayo Saka could start having come off the bench against the Swiss, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is in contention following a calf complaint.
Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner (both groin) miss out while the likes of William Saliba, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey should all return.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Elneny, Lokonga, Xhaka, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
Darragh Gorman winner of photographer of the year at the Clean Coasts’ ‘Love Your Coast’ Photography Competition PHOTO: JENNY BARKER/NAOISE CULHANE PHOTOGRAPHY
Carolyn Humphreys, CHR Travel; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; and Jane Taylor, White’s Tours, at Flavours of Ireland 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.