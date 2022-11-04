Buick weaves Breeders’ Cup Magic on Mischief

Mischief Magic swept in with a late run to land the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Mischief Magic was boxed in on the rail turning for home.

However, the colt was threaded through the leaders to lunge in the final yards.

Showing an impressive turn of foot, the bay streaked past Karl Burke’s Dramatised to prevail in a British one-two, with the Richard Hannon-trained Persian Force back in fourth.

Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: “I knew they were going to go hard.

“William has been in such great form and riding with such confidence, I could see what he was doing. He was trying to get him on his lead and he got him on his lead on the back turn there, I could see where he was trying to angle out and just got pushed back in again.

“I don’t think it did the horse any harm because as I said to Will, just give him gaps, he just needs daylight and he might just have a chance. A great ride by William, I’m delighted. It’s great to be back.”