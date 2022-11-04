Search

04 Nov 2022

Buick weaves Breeders’ Cup Magic on Mischief

Buick weaves Breeders’ Cup Magic on Mischief

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 8:21 PM

Mischief Magic swept in with a late run to land the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Mischief Magic was boxed in on the rail turning for home.

However, the colt was threaded through the leaders to lunge in the final yards.

Showing an impressive turn of foot, the bay streaked past Karl Burke’s Dramatised to prevail in a British one-two, with the Richard Hannon-trained Persian Force back in fourth.

Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: “I knew they were going to go hard.

“William has been in such great form and riding with such confidence, I could see what he was doing. He was trying to get him on his lead and he got him on his lead on the back turn there, I could see where he was trying to angle out and just got pushed back in again.

“I don’t think it did the horse any harm because as I said to Will, just give him gaps, he just needs daylight and he might just have a chance. A great ride by William, I’m delighted. It’s great to be back.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media