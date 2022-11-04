Forte too strong for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile field

Forte battled to a tough success in the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.
Ridden by Irad Ortiz jnr, the colt broke well from the stalls and travelled quietly in the first half of the race.
Taking a wide line around the final bend, the bay locked horns with the race leaders, Cave Rock and National Treasure, and ground out an impressive win for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Darragh Gorman winner of photographer of the year at the Clean Coasts’ ‘Love Your Coast’ Photography Competition PHOTO: JENNY BARKER/NAOISE CULHANE PHOTOGRAPHY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.