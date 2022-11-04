Victoria Road grabs dramatic Juvenile Turf verdict

Victoria Road snatched success in the final strides of a dramatic Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt cut through a busy field in the home straight, surging forward at the same time as Charlie Appleby’s Silver Knott battled out from a boxed-in spot on the inside rail.
Silver Knott appeared to have grabbed the glory as he edged in front once he found space, but Victoria Road was flying down the outside.
The two horses tussled in dying strides of the one-mile race, with the naked eye barely able to pick out Victoria Road and Ryan Moore crossing the line first in the tightest of finishes.
