Hereford denied by Portsmouth after tribute to Ronnie Radford

Hereford were unable to pay the ultimate tribute to former FA Cup hero Ronnie Radford as they were dumped out of the competition by League One high-fliers Portsmouth.

A minute’s silence for the Bulls favourite, who passed away during the week, was followed by chants of ‘there’s only one Ronnie Radford’ as the clock showed 11 minutes – the number he wore when scoring one of the all-time great cup goals against Newcastle 50 years ago.

It was Hereford keeper Dale Eve who was first called into action to keep out a decent effort from Reeco Hackett on 14 minutes before the Bulls stunned their visitors with a 26th-minute opener.

Miles Storey – wearing 11, Radford’s old shirt number – picked up a loose pass before charging forward and slotting through the legs of Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths.

Hackett levelled on 33 minutes, rifling into the roof of the net from close range, before Portsmouth took charge in the second period.

Colby Bishop glanced in a corner from skipper Clark Robertson on 63 minutes and Pompey wrapped things up on 80 minutes.

Again it came from a Robertson corner, Bishop winning the initial header and substitute Joe Piggott reacting to sidefoot home a third goal.