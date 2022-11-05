Search

05 Nov 2022

Ralph Hasenhuttl urges Southampton side to be more clinical in front of goal

Ralph Hasenhuttl urges Southampton side to be more clinical in front of goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl warned his side must get clinical in front of goal as they look to kickstart their Premier League campaign against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Saints saw a three-match unbeaten revival brought to a halt with a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Hasenhuttl feels while they may have tightened up defensively to halt what was a run of four straight league defeats, there is still plenty of work needed at the other end of the pitch.

“When one goal is enough to win against us it’s not what we can live with,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We have to be clear that clean sheets help massively, but I think that defending was not the issue in the last games.

“It is much more being clinical with the chances we had. When we do that a little bit better in front of goal, I think then we can take more wins and this is what we are lacking at the moment.”

While Southampton are aiming to keep themselves clear of the dropzone, Newcastle are now very much focussed on a push for Champions League qualification.

Hasenhuttl has been impressed with Newcastle’s “intense game and high speed running” under Eddie Howe this season, but feels his own players can be equal to the challenge on Sunday.

“We all know this can be a very nasty way of putting an opponent under pressure, but we have also been a team with this style. When we are doing well, we can still cause them issues,” the Austrian said.

“You don’t get a lot of chances against this team. We have shown against other good teams we can break their rhythm.”

Hasenhuttl has been at Southampton for almost four years, and feels despite the club’s current lowly position in the table, there has been progress.

“We had some really beautiful moments here and I think in the end four years are quite a long time to be in the Premier League to be honest,” Hasenhuttl said at a press conference.

“When I was coming here, if you told me at the time that I’m here for four years and 150 games it’s massive because it’s a long, long time in modern football and a very stressful one.

“I must say I’ve learned a lot here and it is beautiful to have this job and to be part of this story.”

Hasenhuttl added: “It is completely different to my last job when I was in Leipzig and it was all about the Champions League.

“You have to accept and you have to learn that you will have defeats in the season, but when you can handle this, you can be happy with what you have, which is fantastic people around you.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media