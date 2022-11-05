Search

05 Nov 2022

Unai Emery believes he can take Aston Villa to the next level

Unai Emery believes he can take Aston Villa to the next level

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 2:36 PM

New boss Unai Emery believes he can buck the trend at Aston Villa and turn them into contenders.

The former Villarreal manager takes charge for the first time when Villa host Manchester United on Sunday.

He has already targeted ending Villa’s 26-year trophy drought after returning to the Premier League, three years after leaving Arsenal.

Emery is Villa’s ninth permanent manager in just over 10 years and takes over with the club a point above the relegation zone.

He said: “My decision about Aston Villa is because I think I can progress and I can achieve a level ahead and to be proud of the history. They have to try to do again something important here.

“Each team, they are different, I worked at and I coached different teams but here at Villa I think there is something special because the history is amazing and the supporters are amazing.

“This stadium is a special stadium. I played here 10 years ago with Valencia and really I was so impressed with how it was, a friendly match.”

Villa have not beaten United at home in the Premier League since 1995.

They came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in United’s last visit in January and Emery believes, while the visitors have improved under Erik ten Hag, his new side can end their wait for victory.

“We were watching the last match Aston Villa played against Manchester United and the result was so close,” he said.

“I have confidence and the players are confident as well. We were working, thinking and doing the first analysis of Manchester United.

“I think we are now thinking about Sunday with our supporters, it’s so important to play in Villa Park with our supporters because we are better with them.

“I think they have improved with a new coach, they’ve signed new players.

“I prefer now to focus on our players, our matches, and we are going to prepare first, being ambitious to try and push our ideas on Sunday.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media