Search

05 Nov 2022

Frodon and Frost unstoppable again with Badger Beer celebration

Frodon and Frost unstoppable again with Badger Beer celebration

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 3:35 PM

Paul Nicholls won the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton for the 11th time and Bryony Frost the third as Frodon’s class came to fore at Wincanton.

Winner of the Grade One Champion Chase at Down Royal on this day last year, Nicholls had been targeting his evergreen 10-year-old at that valuable prize again.

However, persistent rain in Northern Ireland throughout the week meant Nicholls had a change of heart and kept the popular chaser closer to home, and the local crowd were the beneficiaries.

Winner of the 2020 King George, Frodon and Frost have become one of National Hunt racing’s endearing partnerships, and having been dropped 6lb by the handicapper since he last ran, Nicholls had no qualms about letting him run despite top-weight off 158.

El Presente, a former Badger Beer winner, kept him company for the first half of the race but Frodon’s brilliant jumping eventually put him under pressure and he faded away.

In the straight it was Lord Accord who was the only real danger but he got in tight to the last, allowing Frodon to come home two and a half lengths clear as the 9-4 favourite. Cap Du Nord was third.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media