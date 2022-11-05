Search

05 Nov 2022

I’m lost for words – GB’s Giarnni Regini-Moran wins historic world floor gold

I’m lost for words – GB’s Giarnni Regini-Moran wins historic world floor gold

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 4:45 PM

Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly-crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor to the gold by just 0.033.

Hashimoto’s compatriot, Ryosuke Doi, rounded out the podium.

“I’m lost for words,” said Regini-Moran.

“I was up in the second half, I just took it routine by routine. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the routines the other guys were doing, and obviously you could hear the crowd when people fell.

“In my head I was just thinking, ‘Do your routine, land on your feet’. I was capable of a mid-14 score. I thought, ‘If I land on my feet, I’ll get that score’, and that’s what I did.  

“I honestly can’t explain how I feel just now. I don’t really believe it’s happened, but obviously it has. Maybe it will sink in soon, I don’t know. I’m lost for words.”

Regini-Moran’s medal was Britain’s fourth of the event at Liverpool’s M&S Bank arena and their first gold.

Both the women and men booked berths at the Paris 2024 Olympics with silver and bronze medals in their respective team finals, while Jessica Gadirova also made history with the country’s first ever women’s all-around world medal after winning bronze.

Regini-Moran has a chance at another medal in the parallel bars final on Sunday, and said he is trying to keep a cool head before that event.

“I’m just going to chill out,” he added. “P-bars for me was a bonus. I always came here with a vision of trying to make that floor final, and obviously I’ve got the gold medal now, so that’s pretty cool.

“It’s just about having some fun really. I’m not expecting anything to happen. I qualified in eighth. I’m just privileged to be in that final.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media