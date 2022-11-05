Search

05 Nov 2022

Josh Walker carries Dagenham past Maidenhead at York Road

05 Nov 2022 6:27 PM

Josh Walker scored the only goal of the game as he fired National League Dagenham into the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of 10-man Maidenhead.

The hosts were involved in an 11-goal thriller tie at Halifax last year, but this game looked destined to be a dour draw with a replay on the cards.

However, Will De Havilland’s 67th-minute sending off – for a second yellow card – changed the complexion of the game.

Walker made the most of the man advance as he sent the visitors through to the second round for the second time in seven seasons.

Dagenham were the most likely to lead in the first half as Junior Morias and Omar Mussa both had chances.

On the stroke of the break Mussa’s corner almost had a dream FA Cup moment to remember when his corner hit the post.

After the restart Mussa twice went close with spectacular efforts but failed to hit the target, before the Daggers cleared a goalmouth scramble in what was the hosts’ best chance.

Walker could have broken the deadlock when he was slipped through but frustratingly fired wide.

However, he immediately made amends with 10 minutes to go as he found the back of the net.

