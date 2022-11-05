League Two Walsall stun Wycombe

Wycombe crashed out of the FA Cup with a shock 2-0 defeat to League Two side Walsall at Adams Park.

Goals from midfielder Jacob Maddox and forward Isaac Hutchinson did the damage as the Saddlers deservedly triumphed and claimed their first win over the League Two Chairboys since October 2009.

And if the afternoon could not have been worse for Wycombe, Brandon Hanlan missed a penalty which would have drawn his side level.

Striker Sam Vokes thought he had given the hosts a ninth-minute lead, but the Wales international saw his thunderbolt tipped superbly over the bar by keeper Owen Evans.

Tom Knowles went close to breaking the deadlock when he rifled just wide with a right-foot strike for the visitors, before Maddox was thwarted by a fine save by Max Stryjek.

Stryjek then denied Hutchinson with a smart block, before the pressure told and Maddox rifled the visitors ahead four minutes before the break with a sweet strike inside the bottom right post from Liam Gordon’s corner.

Stryjek got a hand to the shot, but he could not prevent Maddox’s second goal in four games.

Forward Sully Kaikai was felled by Knowles immediately after the restart, but Hanlan’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Evans.

Hutchinson then doubled the lead shortly after the hour mark courtesy of a smart right-foot strike from Maddox’s assist.