Search

05 Nov 2022

Jordan Gibson and Jayden Harris fire Carlisle to FA Cup win over Tranmere

Jordan Gibson and Jayden Harris fire Carlisle to FA Cup win over Tranmere

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:31 PM

Carlisle progressed to the second round of the FA Cup after claiming a 2-1 win over fellow League Two side Tranmere.

Jordan Gibson and Jayden Harris scored either side of half-time as the Cumbrians successfully followed up their league victory against Rovers from last weekend.

Tranmere came close to taking an early lead as Kane Hemmings’ shot from inside the box was saved by Tomas Holy.

Carlisle were much the better team for the remainder of the first half and nearly broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, when Jon Mellish’s attempt went just wide after Gibson’s effort was blocked.

They did go in front on the half-hour mark, with Gibson firing home after Ross Doohan fumbled Tobi Sho-Silva’s shot into his path.

Tranmere thought they had equalised shortly after the restart after Dynel Simeu beat Holy to the ball in the air and headed home, but it was disallowed for a foul.

Substitute Harris doubled Carlisle’s advantage in the 66th minute, having been played through on goal by Taylor Charters before taking the ball past Doohan and squeezing it over the line.

Neill Byrne halved the deficit with a header in the 82nd minute – four minutes after coming on the pitch – but Tranmere were unable to find the leveller.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media