MK Dons score six in FA Cup rout of non-league Taunton

MK Dons eased past Taunton in the FA Cup first round, strolling to a 6-0 home win at Stadium MK.
Goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Grigg, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and a late brace from Conor Grant saw the League One side safely into the hat for the second round draw at the expense of their non-league opponents.
The result sees the Dons extend their unbeaten run to three matches in all competitions despite a disappointing start in Sky Bet League One.
The Peacocks were well backed by a vocal support and will now turn their attention back to their debut National League South campaign.
The home side opened the scoring following good work down the left, Devoy’s free-kick somehow finding the bottom corner through the wall in the sixth minute.
Grigg turned home a low Daniel Harvie cross seven minutes later, and it was 3-0 when Burns guided home a lofted Devoy pass shortly three minutes into the second half.
Lively substitute Eisa then added a fourth with 16 minutes remaining with a fantastic bending strike from 30 yards.
Grant, another Dons substitute, complete the rout with composed finishes in the 82nd and 84th minutes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.