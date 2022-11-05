Search

05 Nov 2022

Robbie Simpson savours Chelmsford City’s late goal against Barnet

05 Nov 2022 7:20 PM

Chelmsford City manager Robbie Simpson said that his side’s last-gasp equaliser at Barnet was a special moment.

Charlie Ruff’s header, deep into second-half stoppage time, salvaged a 1-1 draw and earned the Clarets another chance to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

Simpson, and his coaching staff, celebrated wildly after his pre-match prediction that Barnet would give his National League South side a torrid afternoon rang true.

Ben Wynter put National League outfit Barnet in front in the 49th minute, slamming home Nicke Kabamba’s knockdown.

Yet the visitors were indebted to on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri’s stunning performance to keep Chelmsford in the game as the hosts dominated for long periods.

Simpson said: “Last minute goals are amazing. To come away from home to a side in the league above us and get the result, it was going to be tough.

“We were going to have to ride our luck, we were going to have to defend and Ovie was going to have to make those saves. The save he made in the first half was outstanding.

“I wanted Barnet to have a comfortable victory on Tuesday night so they would maybe be a bit lax coming into this game.

“But, because of what happened (a 3-0 home defeat to Southend), they took us very, very seriously.

“So for us, the majority of the game was a real learning curve of what it takes to be a good side at the level above. It’s a big difference, that level, it’s full-time football.”

Bees head coach Dean Brennan took the result on the chin.

He said: “It’s not disappointing, it’s the FA Cup and it was a great game. I thought their goalie was absolutely outstanding.

“Our performance on any other day would win us the game. But this is the cup and it’s drama. We’re in the hat and now we’ve got to go to Chelmsford and get the job done there.

“Our players gave their all in a great cup tie in the best competition in the world. I would like to have made a few more defensive substitutions at the end and see the game out, but full credit to Chelmsford. They kept going and the boy Ruff gets a little poacher’s goal at the end.”

