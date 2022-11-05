Daryl McMahon says ‘depleted’ Daggers deserved their FA Cup win at Maidenhead

Dagenham boss Daryl McMahon hailed his injury-hit side after they reached the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at 10-man Maidenhead.

Josh Walker’s 81st-minute goal delighted the travelling fans at York Road, after Will De Havilland was sent off for the hosts in the clash of the mid-table Vanarama National League teams.

Proud McMahon said: “We were down to the bare bones, but the 11 on the pitch were terrific. It was the icing on the cake.

“We had some players on the bench just to be around they, they couldn’t play. It’s a really depleted group.

“I thought we were brilliant from start to finish and we thoroughly deserved to go through.

“The sending off made the task harder because they went even deeper.

“Everyone was brilliant, we deservedly got the clean sheet and deservedly went through.

“That determination ran through the whole team. Everyone worked really hard.”

The hosts were involved in an 11-game thriller tie with Halifax last season but this game looked destined to be ending with a dour draw and a replay.

Maidenhead assistant boss Ryan Peters said: “We’re disappointed to go out, of course we are.

“It was a game we were confident going into. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, the sending off changed the game.

“We dug in well and it looked like it would go to a replay. We’re frustrated to concede so late.”